Illegal Liquor Trade Racket Busted In Odisha’s Puri, 5 Held

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: In a crackdown against illegal liquor trade, Odisha police have seized huge quantity of foreign liquor and country liquor in Delanga of Puri district and have arrested five persons in this connection.

Acting on reliable information, Delanga police station In-Charge Hrushi Ranjan Pattnaik along with his team conducted raids at various places in Delanga. During the search, they seized huge amount of foreign liquor and country liquor and arrested five persons.

The accused persons were later produced in Pipli Court. After their bail got rejected they were shifted to Nimapara Judicial Custody.

