Illegal Firecrackers Seized In Odisha Yet Again, 1 Arrested

Illegal Firecrackers Seized In Odisha Yet Again, 1 Arrested

Jajpur: Yet another illegal firecracker manufacturing unit and firecrackers has been seized and sealed in Jalalpur village in Jajpur district of Odisha.

According to reports, the firecrackers worth lakhs of rupees have been seized at Jalalpur village in Odisha’s Jajpur and arrested a person in this connection.

The firecrackers were being manufactured illegally at the residence of a man identified as Mohan Jena. The police team got a tip-off and raided the spot and arrested Jena.

The accused has been forwarded to court while further investigation is underway.

This is the second incident in one week.