Illegal feticide in Cuttack, raids underway by Odisha H&FW dept

Cuttack: A raid in underway on an illegal determination of sex of the fetus center in Cuttack said reliable reports on Wednesday.

According to reports, the center was being run in Friends Colony area of Cuttack city in Odisha. The Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha got a tip-off in this matter and conducted a raid.

The illegal clinic was being run from a house in Friends Colony area of Cuttack. The center was allegedly helping people determine the gender of the unborn child (fetus). There are allegations that feticides was also being done.

It is further worth mentioning that the doctor who was running this illegal center has been detained by the Health and Family Welfare Department and police raid team.

Furthermore according to the laws of India determination of sex of the fetus is illegal. The parliament has enacted the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 to prevent determination of sex of fetus before birth.

This was done to help reduce the number of female feticides in India and to help better the sex ratio in the counrty.

