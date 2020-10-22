Bhubaneswar: Police on Thursday busted an illegal packaged drinking water manufacturing unit at Chandaka area in the outskirt of the State capital city in Odisha and arrested two persons in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Sarbeswar Das of Jaukhia under Brahmagiri Police limits in Puri district and Harihar Sahoo, a resident of Nabaghanapur village in Nayagarh. They will be forwarded to the court, police said.

According to police sources, the accused duo was running Laxmi Beverages at Gramadih under Chandaka polilice limits and manufacturing packaged drinking water in the name of Natural Aqua and Amust brand without any license or appropriate authority.

“Though the agreement has been terminated by Bisleri Company but the accused was producing the packaged water by using moulds and similar labels like Bisleri company, ” an official said.

“During raid the incriminating articles like water bottles, moulds, empty water bottles, labelling stickers, bottle caps, preforms of bottles and other articles have been seized, ” he added.