Banki: The Cuttack excise department special squad seized illegal country liquor along with the pick-up van near Baideswar of Banki last night.

Acting on a tip-off, the special squad of the excise department conducted a raid and seized 5 sacks of illegal country liqour along with the pick up van. Two persons have been detained in this connection.

It is also reported that the vehicle carrying country liqour hit the car of the employee of the excise department.