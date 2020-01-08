Illegal cough syrup bottles seized in Balangir, 1 held

Balangir: Acting on a tip-off, the Town police on Wednesday conducted a raid at a pan shop near the government bus stand here in Odisha and seized huge number of illegal cough syrup bottles from the shop.

The police arrested the shop owner, identified as Sameer Naik, in this connection.

Sources said, Sameer was carrying out the illegal cough syrup trade since a long period of time. He has allegedly developed a customer base in the town and supplied the syrup to them.

A case has been registered against Naik at Bolangir Town police station for illegal cough syrup trade and he will be produced before the court tomorrow, an official said.