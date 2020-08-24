Maoists-run arms factory busted in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A joint operation team of DVF and BSF personnel busted a country-made weapons manufacturing unit in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Monday, informed Malkangiri SP Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari.

The security personnel seized huge cache of of raw materials and equipment near Kurub village under Kalimela police station in the district., he added.

The team seized 48 bore empty cartridge cases with caps, two bore live ammunition, 93 detonators, two gas cylinders, lathe machine and other ammunition from the spot.

The police believed these weapons were being made by Maoists to target the the security personnel and carry out a large-scale violent activity in the area.