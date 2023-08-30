Illegal abortion of minor in Odisha’s Sundargarh, action sort against doctor

Sundargarh: Shocking allegations against Ayush doctor! There have been allegations of illegal abortion of a minor in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

According to reports, the mother of the victim filed a complaint in the police station, the investigation in this matter is underway.

The incident took place in Badagamal village of Lefripada police station in Sundargarh district. On the August 27, the accused Kunu Kishan was arrested by the police on charges of molesting and impregnating a minor.

Later, the Ayush doctor of Kumutimunda Primary Health Center secretly gave the victim drugs and allegedly aborted the pregnancy.

As the girl became seriously ill after consuming the medicine, the family members admitted her to Sundargarh District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

The victim’s family has demanded action against the Ayush doctor. While the investigation is underway, the police have not given any response regarding the incident.

Detailed report awaited in this matter.