IIT Bhubaneswar is receiving pre placement offer despite Covid epidemic

The first round of pre-placement offers (PPOs) is being received by IIT Bhubaneswar, amid doubts over effective placements for engineering students during 2020-21 due to Covid epidemic situation. A notice has been issued by the institute on the official website in this regard.

The notice stated that the placement season is very encouraging, as Microsoft, DeShaw, Goldman Sachs, GEP Solutions and others use this route more and it allows candidates to perform longer and in better working conditions. Helps in Companies offer pre-placements based on the performance of candidates who have done internships with them.

Director of the institute R.V. Raja Kumar said that the PPO has seen a huge jump at the Premier Institute this year, which is equal to last year’s total offer. He said that as high as 43 lakh per annum CTC proposals have already been received, most of which are from core industries and are widespread, indicating a healthy trend. PPOs have indicated a positive placement scenario despite the state of the epidemic that has affected the global economy.

Kumar said that IIT Bhubaneswar found the new placements to be better than some senior IITs and no proposal was rejected, which is a proof of its standard of education.

He informed that the institute’s placement season will start from October 31, 2020, which will be in fully online mode due to Covid-19 restrictions.

He also said that the practice of shifting campus placements to virtual mode would be more secure and convenient and would be promising for the ecosystem facing economic crisis due to the epidemic.