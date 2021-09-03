IIT Kharagpur issues important notification for JEE Advanced 2021 Exam, Check details

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 examination for admission in 23 IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) will be held on October 3, 2021 adhering to all Covid guidelines.
Meanwhile, the IIT-Kharagpur has released an important notification for the foreign candidates who are planning to appear the test.
Foreign national candidates who have studied or are studying ABROAD at 10+2 level or equivalent at the time of registering for JEE (Advanced) 2021, are not required to write JEE (Main) 2021 and may register for JEE (Advanced) 2021 directly subject to fulfillment of certain eligibility criteria.
Foreign national candidates who have studied or are studying in INDIA at 10+2 level or equivalent are required to write JEE (Main) 2021 and qualify for JEE (Advanced) 2021 under the OPEN category. All eligibility criteria also apply to such candidates.
Students can click here to read the official notification for more details regarding the JEE Advanced 2021 examination.
JEE Advanced schedule:
- Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021: September 11 (10 MA) to September 16, 2021(5 PM)
- Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: September 17, 2021 (5 PM)
- Choosing of scribe date: October 2, 2021
- Admit Card available: September 25 to October 3.
- JEE (Advanced) exam 2021: October 3, 2021
- Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2021 website: October 5
- Online display of provisional answer keys: October 10
- Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates: Between October 10 and October 11.
- Online declaration of final answer keys and results of JEE 2021: October 15, 2021
- Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test: October 15 to October 16
- Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT): October 18
- Declaration of AAT results: October 22
- Tentative Start of Seat Allocation Process: October 16.
