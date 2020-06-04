Bhubaneswar: The IIT Bhubaneswar Senate here has reportedly decided to conduct end semester exams for outgoing students by online mode

As per ANI reports, the IIT Bhubaneswar Senate has decided to conduct the exam to facilitate the outgoing students’ timely graduation.

Two alternative examinations are scheduled, one from 24th June and another during the end of July/first week of August.

In case if pandemic situation due to COVID19 improves, a student may also have the option to come to the IIT campus and take the second examination, said the IIT Bhubaneswar.