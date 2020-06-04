IIT Bhubaneswar to conduct end semester exams by on‐line mode

IIT Bhubaneswar to conduct end semester exams by online mode

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The IIT Bhubaneswar Senate here has reportedly decided to conduct end semester exams for outgoing students by online mode

As per ANI reports, the IIT Bhubaneswar Senate has decided to conduct the exam to facilitate the outgoing students’ timely graduation.

Two alternative examinations are scheduled, one from 24th June and another during the end of July/first week of August.

In case if pandemic situation due to COVID19 improves, a student may also have the option to come to the IIT campus and take the second examination, said the IIT Bhubaneswar.

You might also like
State

June is very crucial for Odisha: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy

State

Woman, her daughter who attempted mass suicide bid die at VIMSAR

State

19 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Khordha

Sports

AFI nominates sprinter Dutee Chand for Arjuna Award

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.