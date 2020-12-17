IIT Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020

IIT Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020: Vacancy For Several Posts Are Out, Apply Soon

By WCE 3

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar has issued a notification for the recruitment of various vacant posts. According to the notification, the job seekers can apply for the 32 vacant posts including Junior Assistant, Junior Technician, Junior Laboratory Assistant, Web Developer, Programmer, System Administrator, and Network Administrator.

The process of online application for these posts has started, which will last till next month. Candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of IIT Bhubaneswar (iitbbs.ac.in).

Candidates will have to pay the prescribed application fee of Rs 500 online through the medium of posts. To read about these jobs in detail, candidates must read the official notification before the application, so that they can get all the information in detail.

