IIFL Loot Case: Two Jewellery Shop Owners Arrested In Odisha’s Cuttack

Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police arrested yesterday two gold jewellery owners for their alleged involvement in the IIFL Loot Case in Cuttack.

The arrested persons are Saroj Kumar Prusty (45) owner of Renuka Jeweller, Manglabag and Lalit Soni (25), owner of Jasoda Jewellers, Purighat.

These two are associates of Lala Amrut Sagar Ray, main mastermind of the IIFL Loot, informs DCP Prateek Singh.

The total number of arrests has gone upto 10 after arrests of these two gold jewellery owners.

