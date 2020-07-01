IIC Of Birmitrapur Dismissed Over Rape And Abortion Of Minor In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Abhay dismissed former IIC of Birmitrapur Police Station Ananda Chandra Majhi for his alleged involvement in facilitating the abortion of a minor girl, who was allegedly gangraped for over two months in Sundergarh district of Odisha.

DGP of Odisha via a tweet informed, “His conduct was shameful. Our apologies to the young girl”.

DGP has dismissed Inspector Ananda Chandra Majhi former IIC of Birmitrapur Police Station from service . His conduct was shameful .Our apologies to the young girl . — DGP, Odisha (@DGPOdisha) July 1, 2020

Majhi was suspended in connection with the incident on June 26.

Following DGP order on Tuesday, Crime Branch team have started probe into the incident. A four-member team from the Crime visited Birmitrapur and Raibhoga police stations on June 30 to investigate into the matter.