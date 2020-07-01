IIC Of Birmitrapur Dismissed Over Rape And Abortion Of Minor In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Abhay dismissed former IIC of Birmitrapur Police Station Ananda Chandra Majhi for his alleged involvement in facilitating the abortion of a minor girl, who was allegedly gangraped for over two months in Sundergarh district of Odisha.

DGP of Odisha via a tweet informed, “His conduct was shameful. Our apologies to the young girl”.

Majhi was suspended in connection with the incident on June 26.

Following DGP order on Tuesday, Crime Branch team have started probe into the incident. A four-member team from the Crime visited Birmitrapur and Raibhoga police stations on June 30 to investigate into the matter.

 

