IIC in Odisha in Vigilance net, taking bribe of Rs. 1 lakh

Boudh: Today Puspalata Routray, IIC of Harbhanga police station in Boudh has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

She was held while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.1,00,000/- (Rupees One Lakh) from a Complainant (Quarry Lease Holder) in order to allow him to carry out his business activities without harassment.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from accused Routray, IIC and seized.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance PS case no 11/2023 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Routray, IIC, Harbhanga PS.

Detailed report awaited.