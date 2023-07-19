IIC and ASI in Balasore under Odisha vigilance scanner

Odisha vigilance has trapped an IIC and ASI of Police in Balasore district of Odisha on Wednesday, said official reports.

By Sudeshna Panda
Balasore: Odisha vigilance has trapped an IIC and ASI of Police in Balasore district of Odisha on Wednesday, said official reports.

Ganeswar Pradhan identified as the IIC Chandipur Police Station (also in charge IIC marine PS) along with Bali Mohanty identified as the ASI of Chandipur Police Station have been caught by the vigilance sleuths.

The two police officers have been trapped by the Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs. 50,000/- as monthly Bati from a Licensed IMFL off shop owner.

They were allegedly regularly threatening him not to allow him to run his business if he did not give batti to them.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from Bali Mohanty, ASI and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Pradhan and Mohanty respectively from DA angle.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS Case No.18/2023 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against both the accused persons Pradhan, IIC and Mohanty, ASI.

Further report follows, detailed report awaited in this matter.

