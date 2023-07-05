IFS reshuffle in Odisha: Four officers given new appointments, check details

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
IFS reshuffle in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Wednesday transferred four Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and given them new appointments.

According to the Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department of the State government, Sanjaya Kumar Swain, IFS (RR-2009), Conservator of Forests, O/o PT.CCF & HoFF, Odisha is transferred and posted as I/c RCCE Berhampur Circle with additional charge of G.M. OFDC, Berhampur.

Must Read

Here’s how yet another train accident was about to occur in…

Tentative schedule of OJEE 2023 Counselling released, check…

Man dies of electrocution, another critical in Odisha’s…

Likewise, T. Asok Kumar, IFS (RR-2008), Conservator of Forests, I/c RCCF, Sambalpur Circle is allowed to remain in Additional Charge of G.M. OFDC, Sambalpur in addition to his own duties.

Similarly, Harsha Bardhan Udgata, IFS (RR-2008), conservator of Forests, Balangir (KL) Circle is allowed to remain in Additional Charge of G.M. OFDC, Balangir in addition to his own duties.

Dr. Sanjeet Kumar, IFS (RR-2009), Conservator of Forests, I/c RCCF, Bhubaneswar Circle also has been allowed to remain in Additional Charge of G,M, OFDC, Bhubaneswar in addition to his own duties.

You might also like
State

Phulbani: Leopard hide seized, 11 poachers arrested

State

5T Secretary visits Boudh district, reviews Rs 770 crore Mega Piped water supply…

State

Anganwadi worker critical as cement plaster falls from roof of Anganwadi Centre in…

State

VIMSAR and MKCG clash during college festival, FIR lodged

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans