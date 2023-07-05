IFS reshuffle in Odisha: Four officers given new appointments, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Wednesday transferred four Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and given them new appointments.

According to the Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department of the State government, Sanjaya Kumar Swain, IFS (RR-2009), Conservator of Forests, O/o PT.CCF & HoFF, Odisha is transferred and posted as I/c RCCE Berhampur Circle with additional charge of G.M. OFDC, Berhampur.

Likewise, T. Asok Kumar, IFS (RR-2008), Conservator of Forests, I/c RCCF, Sambalpur Circle is allowed to remain in Additional Charge of G.M. OFDC, Sambalpur in addition to his own duties.

Similarly, Harsha Bardhan Udgata, IFS (RR-2008), conservator of Forests, Balangir (KL) Circle is allowed to remain in Additional Charge of G.M. OFDC, Balangir in addition to his own duties.

Dr. Sanjeet Kumar, IFS (RR-2009), Conservator of Forests, I/c RCCF, Bhubaneswar Circle also has been allowed to remain in Additional Charge of G,M, OFDC, Bhubaneswar in addition to his own duties.