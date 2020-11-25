Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance officials today raided the residence and office of 1987 batch IFS officer Dr Abhay Kant Pathak on charges of amassing disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The anti-corruption agency conducted at several places in five places in Odisha, seven in Mumbai and Pune and few places in Bihar.

Currently, Dr Abhay serves as Odisha Additional PCCF ( Plan, Program and Afforestation).

The exact amount of disproportionate assests has not been ascertained yet.

The raids are underway