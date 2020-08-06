If you want to deposit more money in less time sitting at home, then know which bank will get the highest profit from FD

If you want to deposit more money in less time sitting at home, then know which bank will get the highest profit from FD

If you are worried about money during Coronavirus pandemic time and want to earn more interest on your savings, then investing in fixed deposit (FD) schemes can be a good option. Fixed deposits are considered the easiest and safest investment option in a bank. In this, the investor is sure to get fixed returns at fixed intervals, as well as the fluctuations of the market also have no effect on it. Let us know how much interest the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are paying to the customers on FD.

SBI interest rate for ordinary citizens

Term interest rate

Seven to 45 days 2.90 percent

46 to 179 days 3.90 percent

180 to 210 days 4.40 percent

211 to one year 4.40 percent

One year to two years 5.10 percent

Two years to three years 5.10 percent

Three years to five years 5.30 percent

Five years to 10 years 5.40 percent

For senior citizens, the rate starts from 3.40 percent to 6.20 percent.

ICICI Bank interest rate for common citizens

Period Rate of interest

Seven to 14 days 2.75 percent

15 to 29 days 3.00 percent

30 to 45 days 3.25 percent

46 to 60 days 3.50 percent

61 to 90 days 3.50 percent

91 to 120 days 4.10 percent

121 to 184 days 4.10 percent

185 to 289 days 4.50 percent

290 days to a year 4.75 percent

389 days to a year 5.15 percent

390 days to 18 months 5.15 percent

18 months to two years 5.35 percent

Two years to one year to three years 5.35 percent

Three years one day to five years 5.50 percent

Five years a day to 10 years 5.50 percent

Senior citizens will get 0.50 percent more interest than ordinary citizens.

HDFC Bank interest rate for common citizens

Term Interest rate

Seven to 14 days 2.75 percent

15 to 29 days 3.00 per cent

30 to 45 days 3.25%

45 to 60 days 4.00 per cent

61 to 90 days 4.00 per cent

91 days to six months 4.10 per cent

Six months a day to nine months 4.50 per cent

Nine months a day to one year 4.75 per cent

One year 5.25 percent

One day to two years 5.25 percent

Two years from one day to three years 5.35 per cent

Three years to five years 5.50 per cent

Five years a day to 10 years 5.50 per cent

Senior citizens will get 0.50 percent more interest than ordinary citizens.

Axis Bank interest rate for ordinary citizens

Term Interest rate

Seven to 14 days 2.75 percent

15 to 29 days 3.00 per cent

30 to 45 days 3.50 percent

46 to 60 days 4.00 per cent

61 days to three months 4.00 per cent

Three to four months 4.10 per cent

Four to five months 4.10 percent

Five to six months 4.10 per cent

Six to seven months 4.50 percent

Seven to eight months 4.50 percent

Eight to nine months 4.50 percent

Nine to 10 months 4.75 percent

10 to 11 months 4.75 percent

11 months to 11 months 25 days 4.75% percent

11 months 25 days to one year 5.45 percent

One year to five days a year 5.45 per cent

25 days to 13 months a year 5.40% per cent

13 to 14 months 5.40% per cent

14 to 15 months 5.40 percent

15 to 16 months 5.40 percent

16 to 17 months 5.40% percent

17 to 18 months 5.40 percent

18 months to two years 5.45 per cent

Two years to 30 months 5.50 percent

30 months to three years 5.50 percent

Three years to five years 5.50 percent

Five years to 10 years 5.50 percent

For seniors, the rate starts from 2.75 percent to 6.15 percent.