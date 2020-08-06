If you want to deposit more money in less time sitting at home, then know which bank will get the highest profit from FD
If you are worried about money during Coronavirus pandemic time and want to earn more interest on your savings, then investing in fixed deposit (FD) schemes can be a good option. Fixed deposits are considered the easiest and safest investment option in a bank. In this, the investor is sure to get fixed returns at fixed intervals, as well as the fluctuations of the market also have no effect on it. Let us know how much interest the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are paying to the customers on FD.
SBI interest rate for ordinary citizens
Term interest rate
Seven to 45 days 2.90 percent
46 to 179 days 3.90 percent
180 to 210 days 4.40 percent
211 to one year 4.40 percent
One year to two years 5.10 percent
Two years to three years 5.10 percent
Three years to five years 5.30 percent
Five years to 10 years 5.40 percent
For senior citizens, the rate starts from 3.40 percent to 6.20 percent.
ICICI Bank interest rate for common citizens
Period Rate of interest
Seven to 14 days 2.75 percent
15 to 29 days 3.00 percent
30 to 45 days 3.25 percent
46 to 60 days 3.50 percent
61 to 90 days 3.50 percent
91 to 120 days 4.10 percent
121 to 184 days 4.10 percent
185 to 289 days 4.50 percent
290 days to a year 4.75 percent
389 days to a year 5.15 percent
390 days to 18 months 5.15 percent
18 months to two years 5.35 percent
Two years to one year to three years 5.35 percent
Three years one day to five years 5.50 percent
Five years a day to 10 years 5.50 percent
Senior citizens will get 0.50 percent more interest than ordinary citizens.
HDFC Bank interest rate for common citizens
Term Interest rate
Seven to 14 days 2.75 percent
15 to 29 days 3.00 per cent
30 to 45 days 3.25%
45 to 60 days 4.00 per cent
61 to 90 days 4.00 per cent
91 days to six months 4.10 per cent
Six months a day to nine months 4.50 per cent
Nine months a day to one year 4.75 per cent
One year 5.25 percent
One day to two years 5.25 percent
Two years from one day to three years 5.35 per cent
Three years to five years 5.50 per cent
Five years a day to 10 years 5.50 per cent
Senior citizens will get 0.50 percent more interest than ordinary citizens.
Axis Bank interest rate for ordinary citizens
Term Interest rate
Seven to 14 days 2.75 percent
15 to 29 days 3.00 per cent
30 to 45 days 3.50 percent
46 to 60 days 4.00 per cent
61 days to three months 4.00 per cent
Three to four months 4.10 per cent
Four to five months 4.10 percent
Five to six months 4.10 per cent
Six to seven months 4.50 percent
Seven to eight months 4.50 percent
Eight to nine months 4.50 percent
Nine to 10 months 4.75 percent
10 to 11 months 4.75 percent
11 months to 11 months 25 days 4.75% percent
11 months 25 days to one year 5.45 percent
One year to five days a year 5.45 per cent
25 days to 13 months a year 5.40% per cent
13 to 14 months 5.40% per cent
14 to 15 months 5.40 percent
15 to 16 months 5.40 percent
16 to 17 months 5.40% percent
17 to 18 months 5.40 percent
18 months to two years 5.45 per cent
Two years to 30 months 5.50 percent
30 months to three years 5.50 percent
Three years to five years 5.50 percent
Five years to 10 years 5.50 percent
For seniors, the rate starts from 2.75 percent to 6.15 percent.