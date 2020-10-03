If you are tenth pass, apply soon, you will get a government job here

If you have passed tenth class, apply soon, you will get a government job here as the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) has invited applications for the posts of Trade Apprentice. Those candidates who are willing to apply for these posts, they should complete the application process by today as the application process for these posts is ending soon.

Complete information related to the job on these posts like essential qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are being given bellow.

Last date for submission of online application: October 5, 2020

Name of posts: Trade Apprentice

Number of the posts: 1565 posts

Educational Qualifications: Minimum educational qualification of candidates for these posts is required to pass 10th examination and ITI in related trade. Candidates can see further notifications for more information (link of which is given bellow)

Age Limit: The minimum age of the candidates to apply is 18 years and maximum age is 30 years.

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply online through the website http://www.centralcoalfields.in/ till October 5, 2020. Candidates read the full advertisement for more details.

Selection Process: Selection of candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of merit.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to read official notifications.