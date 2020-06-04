Bhubaneswar: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been highly appreciated for his selfless help to the stranded migrant workers in Mumbai amid the coronaviurs crisis. Till date, he has helped around 17,000 migrants to reach their houses safely. Be it via buses or trains or even flights, the actor leaving no stones unturned to help the needy who seek support from different parts of the country.

Likewise, Ollywood star Sabyasachi Mishra has also turned messiahs for the migrants in Odisha due to which thousands of people now call the actors the ‘real-life heroes.’

Sabyasachi also has been helping the migrants in Odisha to reach their houses in whatever way possible. However, he extended his helping hand to a labourer’s family who were stranded in Bangalore due to the ongoing lockdown.

The actor brought the family from Bangalore to Odisha by Air Asia flights on last evening. He got to know about them after a Bangalore-based journalist tweeted a video of the labourer sitting on the footpath with his paralysed mother.

While speaking about it, the actor said, “I wish no one ever have such experience of sitting on the roadside with his/her paralysed mother as it is saddening to see such incident.”

“I got to know that they did not have any money for the last two months. Neither they were able to go anywhere nor approach anyone for help as they didn’t know the local language,” he added.

Expressing his gratitude, the labourer said, “We did not have even a single penny but Sabyasachi sir helped us. He is a God for us.”

After the family arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar they were sent to their village through a Volvo bus.

It is not the first time that the Odia actor has helped the migrant workers. Earlier, he had arrangements for hundreds of people to reach their house safely.