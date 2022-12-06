If I speak up, entire scenario of Odisha will change, says honey-trap accused Archana Nag

Bhubaneswar: Archana Nag, the prime accused in the high-profile honey-trap case in Odisha, claimed on Tuesday that if she opens her mouth, the entire scenario of the state will change.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering angle in the honey-trap case, got seven-day custody of Archana on Tuesday. Her advocate will also remain present during the interrogation.

Before her in remand, Archana was taken to the Capital Hospital from Jharpada jail for a medical check-up, where she briefly interacted with the mediapersons.

“If I open my mouth, the entire scenario of the state will change. I need sufficient time to explain everything. Give me at least 30 minutes, I will give you exclusive evidence,” Archana told the media, adding, “I have been trapped. I will not spare anyone.”

Archana demanded that the ED should check the call records of Sraddhanjali Behera (her associate) from the day she had lodged a complaint against Odia film producer Akshya Parija at the Laxmisagar police station.

She told the media that she is waiting for a proper investigation into the matter, and a chance to present her side of the case.

“I am completely prepared to cooperate with the ED in its investigation. I was waiting for this day, and I will not spare anyone now,” she said.

Archana also alleged that two persons reaped the benefits, while has been trapped in the case. However, she did not name anyone.

Meanwhile, Ranjit Behera, the architect of Archana’s house, appeared before the ED in connection with the money laundering case.

The ED had on Monday grilled contractor Pabitra Patra, who had constructed Archana’s house in Bhubaneswar.

The sensational case has come to lime light when a girl filed a complaint against Odia film producer Parija, accusing him of sexually exploiting her. Following this complaint, some purportedly obscene pictures of Parija with a girl went viral on social media.

Later, Parija too lodged another complaint before Nayapalli police station, alleging that Archana Nag and another woman, Shradhanjali Behera, had made extortion demands of Rs 3 crore from him.

More than 20 leaders from the ruling BJD and opposition BJP, besides prominent businessmen, film producers and real-estate tycoons were allegedly honey-trapped by Archana, who had reportedly hired high-profile call girls to please wealthy customers.

Archana, her husband Jagabandhu Chand and their business partner Khageswar Patra have been arrested in this case.