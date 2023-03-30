IE100: These five Odias are on the most powerful Indians 2023 list, Check List

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India Pramod Mishra have been named among the 100 most powerful people in India by Indian Express.

Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for yet another year continued to remains on top of the list and Home Minister Amit Shah in the 2nd position.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been ranked 42 on The Indian Express list of most powerful Indians of 2023. Others include Ahwini Vaishaw (19), Shaktikanta Das (21), Dharmendra Pradhan (59) and Pramod Mishra (73).

The list also includes Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud at fourth position, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (6), Mukesh Ambani (9), National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (10), Congress leader (15), Sonia Gandhi (30), Gautam Adani (33), Priyanka Gandhi (65) and Virat Kohli (53).

The Indian Express List of most powerful Indians also includes personalities from entertainment industry Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.