Idols worth lakhs stolen from temple in Puri of Odisha

Puri: Unidentified miscreants have stolen expensive idols from a temple in Puri district of Odisha on Wednesday said sources. According to reports, the miscreants have also allegedly stolen silver jewelry.

The incident took place in Shri Shri Narayan Deb Hiranya Bidarak Nrusingha Temple of Alapur village under Chandanpur police limts. Sources say that, the loot happened late at night on Tuesday.

Reportedly, when the temple priest opened the temple in the morning for the daily puja, he found that all the idols were missing. All the idols in the temple that is of god Laxmi Narayan, goddess Durga, god Chandrasekhar and god Nrushingha were made of an expensive alloy and had been stolen.

The locals immediately informed the police. The police reached the spot and immediately started an investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited in this case.