ICU Of Bhima Bhoi Hospital In Bolangir Sealed After Patients Test Positive For COVID-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balangir:  The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital here in Odisha was sealed on Thursday after three patients, who was admitted to the ICU of the hospital, tested positive for COVID-19.

The ICU of the hospital has been sealed for seven days, informs medical superintendent Mahendra Nayak.

The medical authorities took the decision after three patients admitted to the ICU came out positive on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the doctors and and other staff members engaged in the ICU to stay in home quarantine for 14 days.

According to the State Health Department, as many as 406 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19  in Balangir district  so far.  Out of which 286 are recovered cases .

The active cases in the district stands at 120.

 

