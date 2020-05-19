ICSI begins free online crash course for July exams

New Delhi: With an aim to help students prepare better during the lockdown for upcoming July exams, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started conducting an online crash course.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the ICSI conducts these (foundation, executive and professional) exams in June every year, however, this year it has decided to conduct the exams from July.

According to reports, ICSI will share the link to join the course with the candidates through their respective email IDs after they register for the crash courses which are free for all students.

The students would get free class at least a week’s time for each subject.

While classes for executive and professional exams have started from yesterday, classes for foundation exams will begin from June 10.

The crash course will conclude on July 2, informed sources.

Here is the timing for the class:

Foundation course: From 11.30 AM to 1.30 PM

Executive course training: From 2 PM to 5 PM

Professional course training: From 8 AM to 11 AM

As per the schedule, the exams will be held between July 6 and July 15. However, the ICSI has decided to conduct the exams on July 17, 18 and 19 in case of any disruption.