ICSE Class 10 Results 2023: Two Students share top spot in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE class 10th result for all the students today.

The ICSE Class 10 marksheet and the consolidated result sheet is available at cisce.org.

This year, Priyanka Parasar and Bishnu Satpathy have been placed one in the entire state with 99.4 percent in Class 10th result. Meanwhile, Disha Goel has secured 98.26 percent in Class 12 exam.

A total of 9 students have secured the rank 1 position in ICSE class 10th result 2023 in the entire country. Rushil Kumar and Annanya Karthik have secured 99.8%.

Here is the topper list:

Rushil Kumar: 99.8 %

Annanya Karthik: 99.8 %

Shreya Upadhyay: 99.8 %

Advay Sardesai: 99.8 %

Yash Manish Bhasein: 99.8 %

Tanay Sushil Shah: 99.8 %

Hiya Sanghavi: 99.8 %

Avishi Singh: 99.8 %

Sambit Mukhopaghyay: 99.8 %

This year, a total of 237,631 students appeared for the class 10th board exam. Out of which, 128,131 are boys and 109,500 are girls.