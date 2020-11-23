ICMR Recruitment For Various Posts Begins; Online Application To Conclude On This Date

ICMR Recruitment For Various Posts Begins; Online Application To Conclude On This Date

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a notification to fill up several vacant posts. The interested candidates, who have MBBS, MD, MS and PhD degrees, can apply for the job of Scientist D and E posts in ICMR. They can apply for these jobs till December 5.

Candidates can apply for these jobs through the website of Indian Council of Medical Research (link given below).

The ICMR has issued the notification for a total of 65 posts, which the candidates can know in detail through the official website (link given below).

Out of the total 65 posts, 42 posts are for Scientist E (Medical) while 16 vacancies for Scientist D (Medical) and one post for Scientist D (Non-Medical).

Read official notification

Apply from this link