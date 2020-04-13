ICMR Allows VIMSAR In Burla And IGH Rourkela To Conduct Covid-19 Tests In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The number of coronavirus testing centers in the state of Odisha is increasing at a steady rate which is great news.

VIMSAR in Burla at Sambalpur and IGH at Rourkela have been permitted by ICMR to conduct Covid-19 tests.

The Odisha government had requested the ICMR to give permission to allow maximum number of testing centers in the State.

The ICMR then decided to allow VIMSAR and IGH. Now testing is being allowed in RMRC and AIIMS in Bhubaneswar, SCB in Cuttack and MKCG in Berhampur.

 

