Berhampur: Ichapur Andhra Police arrested three persons and seized 61 kg of silver in the form of bars from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as P.Suri Babu, Ijad Gobinda and Car driver B. Narsinghmuluku of Machlipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the three persons were travelling in the car from Berhampur to Andhra Pradesh late in the night when Ichapur police were patrolling at Purshottampur check-post and intercepted the vehicle.

When the officers apprehended the trio and asked them to show the documents, they failed to do so and when the car was checked they recovered 61 kg of silver bars worth Rs 20 lakh.

Later, the police detained the trio and interrogated them.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.