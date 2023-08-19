ICC ODI World Cup: Sourav Ganguly predicts top 5 teams

Kolkata (ANI): As the International Cricket Council (ICC) One Day International World Cup is inching closer day by day, cricket lovers can’t keep calm.

Tons of reactions are coming from various experts and former cricketers.

This time, the legendary ‘Dada’ aka Sourav Ganguly predicted his top five teams for the upcoming tournament.

In a presser, Sourav Ganguly said that his top five favourite teams for theInternational Cricket Council (ICC) One Day International World Cup are:

Australia, India, England Pakistan and New Zealand.

The tournament will commence on October 5, with a riveting match between England and New Zealand, recreating the electrifying atmosphere of the 2019 final.

The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will witness this clash of cricketing giants, setting the stage for an unforgettable contest.