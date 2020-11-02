IBPS SO Vacancy 2020: Online Application Begins; Apply Soon

Online application for the recruitments in many state-run banks by the Institute of Banking Personal (IBPS) has began from today. Candidates who are dreaming of getting a banking job on these posts, they can now register through the official website of IBPS or through the following link (given below).

Post Details:

Name and number of posts:

Specialist Officers (SO) IT Officer (Scale I): 20 posts

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 485 posts

Official Language Officer (Scale I): 25 posts

Law Officer (Scale I): 50 posts

Human Resource / Personnel Officer (Scale I): 7 posts

Marketing Officer (Scale I): 60 posts

Important Dates:

Online registration start date: November 2, 2020

Last date for online registration: November 23, 2020

Submission of application fee: November 23, 2020

Date of Online Preliminary Examination: December 26 and 27, 2020

Online Main Exam Date: January 24, 2021

Age Limit: The minimum age of candidates for this job has been fixed at 20 years and maximum age at 30 years.

Educational Qualification: The minimum educational qualification of candidates to apply for these posts should be graduation. Please read further notifications for other degrees and diplomas.

Application Process: Candidates should visit the respective website and complete the application process as per the existing guidelines. After the application is complete, keep its printout safe for the upcoming selection process. In case of any kind of error, the application will not be valid. Applications made through online mode will be accepted.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary examination, main examination and interview.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to read official notifications.