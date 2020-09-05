IBPS Clerk 2020 Recruitment: Apply Online For 1557 Vacancies Across The Country Including 43 Posts In Odisha

Candidates who are looking for jobs in the banking sector have a great opportunity now even amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has issued a notification to fill up 1557 vacancies across the country including 43 in Odisha.

The interested and eligible candidates can register for IBPS Clerk Recruitment through Common Recruitment Process (CRP) on IBPS official website (ibps.in).

The selected candidates will be appointed in various banks such as Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra.

Job details:

Name and Number of Posts: Clerk, 1557 Posts

Important Events Dates Commencement of on-line registration of application 02/09/2020 Closure of registration of application 23/09/2020 Closure for editing application details 23/09/2020 Last date for printing your application 23/09/2020 Online Fee Payment 02/09/2020 to 23/09/2020

State-wise vacancies

Andhra Pradesh (10 Posts), Arunachal Pradesh (1 Post), Assam (16 Posts), Bihar (76 Posts), Chandigarh (6 Posts), Chhattisgarh (7 Posts), Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (4 Posts), Delhi (67 Posts), Goa (17 Posts), Gujarat (119 Posts), Haryana (35 Posts), Himachal Pradesh (40 Posts), Jammu & Kashmir (5 Posts), Jharkhand (55 Posts), Karnataka (29 Posts), Kerala (32 Posts), Lakshadweep (2 Posts), Madhya Pradesh (75 Posts), Maharashtra (334), Manipur (2 Posts), Meghalaya (1 Post), Mizoram (1 Post), Nagaland (5 Posts), Odisha (43 Posts), Puducherry (3 Posts), Punjab (136 Posts), Rajasthan (48 Posts), Sikkim (1 Post), Tamil Nadu (77 Posts), Telangana (20 Posts), Tripura (11 Posts), Uttar Pradesh (136 Posts), Uttarakhand (18 Posts) and West Bengal (125 Posts).

Educational Qualification

The candidates who are willing to apply should have a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. This apart, they should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

Age Limit:

20 to 28 Years

How to apply:

Eligible candidates can apply Online to the post in the prescribed format through the official website of IBPS.

Application Fees:

Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWD/EXSM candidates

Rs 600 for others.

Candidates can Click Here to go through the notification and get more information about the vacancy.

Candidates can Click Here for online application.