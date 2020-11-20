IBPS Clerk 2020: Admit Card For Preliminary Examination Issued; Here Is The Direct Link To Download

The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) has issued the admit card for the preliminary examination for the posts of clerk. The admit cards for the exam have been uploaded on the official website of IBPS.

Candidates who had applied for this exam can now go to the official website of IBPS and download their admit card. Apart from this, you can easily download the admit card from the direct link provided in this news.

The IBPS Clerk Preliminary Examination 2020 will be conducted on 5, 12 and 13 December 2020 at various centers across the country. According to the institute, the result of this examination will also be released on December 31, 2020.

The official notification issued by IBPS states that it is necessary for the candidates to pass all the three parts of the examination. Based on this, they will be selected for the main examination.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2020: How to download –

Step – 1 First go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the link related to the admit card on the homepage.

Step – 3 new page will open.

Step – 4 Enter all the information sought.

Step – 5 Your admit card will open on the screen.

Step – 6 Download it and keep it for future.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2020: Direct Link