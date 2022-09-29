IAS Vinod Kumar & others convicted in ORHDC scam

Bhubaneswar: The Special Judge Bhubaneswar on Thursday convicted IAS Vinod Kumar, the former MD of Odisha Rural Housing Development Corporation (ORHDC) and others in the ORHDC scam case.

The Court awarded 3 years jail term for Vinod Kumar in the ORHDC scam. Besides, company secretary Swosti Mohapatra was also convicted with 3 years of jail term. Vinod and Swosti will have to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 each. In case any of them fail to deposit this amount, they will have to face jail term for another six months.

Earlier, Odisha government had dismissed the senior Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) and former managing director of Odisha Rural Housing and Development Corporation (ORHDC) from service following his conviction in corruption case.

As per reports, on June 24, 2000 Metro Builders had taken loan of Rs. 1.5 crore from ORHDC. The loan had been applied to construct about 50 flats under the project Metro City 2 in Nayapalli of Bhubaneswar. The loan amount had been handed over to the persons that year in July-August. However, Metro Builders did not repay the loan. In this case it had been alleged that the IAS officer had showed extra favour to Metro Builders.

Today the special Judge, Bhubaneswar issued the order according to which the accused persons were convicted.

As per reports, along with IAS VInod Kumar the following accused persons of the case were also convicted — Swoti Ranjan Mohapatra, Company Secretary, ORHDC, MD Metro Builders, Md Moquim, and Peeyushdhari Mohanty, Director, Metro Builders Orissa Pvt Ltd.