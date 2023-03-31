IAS Satyabrata Sahu to remain in additional charge of Forest, Environment & Climate Change Dept

Bhubaneswar: Additional Chief Secretary senior IAS Satyabrata Sahu is to remain in additional charge of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department of Odisha.

Satyabatha Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Revenue and Disaster Management Department with additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department and Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha is to remain in additional charge of Additional Chief secretary to government, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, said an office order issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department of the Government of Odisha.

Similarly, Smt Chitra Arumugam, IAS, Special Secretary to Govt Planning and Convergence Department is to remain in the additional charge of Principal Secretary of Public Enterprises Dept.