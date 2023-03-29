IAS Satyabrata Sahu takes charge as SRC Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Satyabrata Sahu, IAS took charge as Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha on March 29, 2023, that is on Wednesday. It is worth mentioning that Sahu is also the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Government of Odisha and Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department.

Earlier on February 26, 2023 Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS was appointed as Chief Secretary and Chief Development Commissioner, Odisha and Secretary to Government, General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS (RR-1989), DC-cum- ACS and Secretary to Government, Planning and Convergence Department with additional charge of Agriculture Production Commissioner, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner, and MD,OSDMA is appointed as Chief Secretary and Chief Development Commissioner, Odisha and Secretary to Government, General Administration and Public Grievance Department vice Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, IAS retiring on 28.02.2023

It is worth mentioning here that, Anu Garg, IAS, (RR-1991) Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Department of Water Resources is appointed as Development Commissioner-cum- Additional Chief Secretary to Government and Secretary to Government, Planning and Convergence Department vice Shri Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS.

She is allowed to remain in charge of Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Department of Water Resources in addition to her own duties. This order shall take effect from 01.03.2023.

Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, IAS was appointed as the Chief Secretary to the government of Odisha on December 25, 2020 he had succeeded Asit Kumar Tripathy.

The Centre had approved the extension of services of Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra for one year. It is noteworthy that his tenure will now end on 28.02.2023.