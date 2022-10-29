IAS reshuffle in Odisha: RK Sharma posted member of Board of Revenue, PK Jena get Additional Charge

Bhubaneswar: Director General of Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Raj Kumar Sharma has been appointed as the member of Board of Revenue, Cuttack as the Odisha Government effected a major reshuffle in the IAS cadre today.

The 1987 batch IAS officer’s posting was made following the superannuation of G.V.V. Sarma. He will also remain in additional charge of Director General, Training Co-ordination, Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Bhubaneswar.

Likewise, Planning & Convergence Department secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena who is also in additional charge of Special Relief Commissioner is also allowed to remain in additional charge of Agriculture Production Commissioner following the central deputation of Sanjeev Chopra. He is also the Managing Director of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority.

Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue & Disaster Management Department Satyabrata Sahu has been given the additional charge as Additional Chief Secretary, Odia Language and Literature & Culture following retirement of Madhusudan Padhi.

Principal Secretary of Steel and Mines Deoranjan Kumar Singh, who is also in the charge of Chairman of OMC and IDCOL is also allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary of Home Department consequent upon relieving of Sanjeev Chopra.

Saswata Mishra, Principal Secretary to Governor, has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary of Micro, small and medium Enterprises Department.

The additional appointment of Satyabrata Sahu as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Department shall stand terminated from the date Mishra takes over.

Roopa Roshan Sahoo, IAS (RR-2006), Special Secretary to Chief Minister has been given additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development, M&BCW Department.

Roopa Roshan is also holding the post of Director, TE & SCERT, Odisha and Director, English Language Training institute.

The additional appointment of Saswata Mishra as Principal Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development, M&BCW Department shall stand terminated from the date Sahoo takes over.