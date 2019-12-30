IAS Officer Held For Accepting Bribe In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: An Indian Administrative Officer ( IAS ) was held for allegedly taking bribe in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

State Vigilance Department today arrested Binay Ketan Upadhyay, an IAS officer in Bhubaneswar while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for clearing bills.

The bureaucrat is the Director of Odisha’s Horticulture Department.

The State Vigilance Department carried out an investigation following a complaint against him.

A 2009 batch IAS, Upadhyay was held for accepting a bribe to pass a file of the Odisha Horticulture Department.

Searches are underway at his residence and other properties.

