IAS & IPS Officers in Odisha Shift to Mess as Kids Return from Abroad

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Most of the IAS and IPS officers based in Odisha have moved to messes and guest houses.

This has happened because, their kids studying or working abroad have returned home.

Since the Odisha government has imposed a  compulsory quarantine of 14 days for anyone who returns from abroad, the kids of these officers are in self-isolation.

The officers in-turn have left the comfort of their homes and shifted to guest houses.

This was also tweeted by Sanjeeb Panda, senior IPS officer and State Transport Commisioner.

Many other senior IAS and IPS have voiced the same opinion.

