Bhubaneswar: G Mathivathanan, the 1994 batch IAS, who is now the Principal Secretary to Government, Housing and Urban Development Department with additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Parliamentary Affairs Department and Chairman, Cuttack Development Authority has been given additional charge of Administrator, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), a notification from the GA and PG Department issued on May 13 reads.

The additional appointment of Sangramjit Nayak as Administrator, BMC shall stand terminated from the date Shri G Mathivathanan, IAS takes over, the letter also said.