IAS Binod Kumar convicted, awarded RI for a period of 3 years and fine

Bhubaneswar: IAS Binod Kumar has been convicted today by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, Odisha and awarded Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for a period of 3 years along with Rs 50,000 fine.

As per reports, today, special Judge Vigilance Bhubaneswar Satya Narayan Sarangi convicted the accused persons under sections 13 (2) read with 13 (1) (d) of the PC Act, 1988 and U/s 120-B/468 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused persons of this case are Vinod Kumar, IAS, Swosti Ranjan Mohapatra, Company Secretary, ORHDC, Umesh Chandra Swain, Recovery Assistant, Rashmi Pattnaik, Managing Partner and Ratan Kumar Sahu, Partner of M/s. Home Lives Housing. They were convicted today.

All the five convicts are sentences to undergo RI for a period of three years and to pay fine of Rs. 50,000 and in default thereof to undergo further RI of a period of six months on each count for the offences. The convict Vinod Kumar and SR Mohapatra were sentenced to undergo RI of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs 50,000.

As per reports, Vinod Kumar, IAS was the MD of Orissa Rural Housing Development Corporation ORHDC from 4.1. 2000 to 15.5.2001. At that time, SR Mohapatra was the Company Secretary and accused Umesh Ch Swain was Recovery Assistant. On the loan application of dt. 6.12.2000 of M/s Home Lives Housing represented to Rashmi Patnaik, Managing Partner and Ratan Kumar Sahoo, Partner for sanction of loan of Rs 50 lakhs was sanctioned and disbursed in favour of the builder in three instalments basing on forged and fabricated documents without any financial power to sanction loan of accused Vinod Kumar.

At the relevant time Mrs Rashmi Patnaik and Ratan Kumar Sahoo were not the owner of the land. The builder did not construct any duplex house over that plot for which the loan was sanctioned. No mortgage, tripartite agreement and other relevant documents were executed at the time of sanction and disbursement of the loan.

During investigation, the Investigating Officer made spot verification along with the representative of the builder and ORHDC with the help of Tahasil staffs and they found no construction over the said plot. The disbursed loan amount was unsecured for which ORHDC suffered wrongful loss and the accused builder got wrongful gain from the whole transaction.

During the trial, prosecution examined 14 witnesses and proved the related documents of the case to substantiate the charges against the accused persons.

This is the seventh consecutive judgment of conviction of cases involving accused Vinod Kumar and others.