IAS Bijay Ketan, Sent To Jail After End Of Remand

Bhubaneswar: An Indian Administrative Officer ( IAS ) was held for allegedly taking bribe in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

State Vigilance Department today arrested Bijay Ketan Upadhyay, an IAS officer in Bhubaneswar while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for clearing bills. The bureaucrat was the Director of the Odisha Horticulture Department.

The vigilance authorities had requested for a 5 day remand of the tainted officer. During the questioning session by the Vigilance team, many significant facts and figures have come to the forefront.

There was a demand for extension of the remand but the same was rejected and the Officer was forwarded to judicial custody Jharpada Special Jail in Odisha capital for 14 days.

During the questioning, a large number of financial irregularities of the Department, have come to the forefront.

Sources have said that a huge sum of 30 crores had been transferred from a public bank to a private bank. 4 accounts have been opened in the same bank.

The Finance Department has written a letter to the Horticulture Department asking the reason and required permission for such a huge transfer.

Further investigation is going on in this matter. The vigilance department is looking into each and every aspect of the case.