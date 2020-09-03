IAF To Hold Recruitment Drive In Odisha, Check Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Indian Air Force (IAF) will hold the next Airmen recruitment rally for eligible male candidates from September 23 to October 4 in Angul. The IAF has notified this recently.

The recruitment test for Group X Technical Trades (except education instructor) will be conducted at Angul Police Training College during this period.

Job Description:

Name-Of-The-Post: Airmen

Qualification: 10+2/Diploma

Age-Limit: 17-20 Years (candidates should be born between January 17, 2000 and December 30, 2003 (both days inclusive))

How-To-Apply: Join-Rally

Pay and Allowances: Rs 14,600 per month during training and Rs 26,900 per month plus allowances on completion of training.

Rally-date: 8th-to-10th-September-2020

Unmarried male candidates from all the districts of Odisha are eligible to register for this recruitment rally.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE DETAILS