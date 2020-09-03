IAF To Hold Recruitment Drive In Odisha, Check Details Here
Bhubaneswar: Indian Air Force (IAF) will hold the next Airmen recruitment rally for eligible male candidates from September 23 to October 4 in Angul. The IAF has notified this recently.
The recruitment test for Group X Technical Trades (except education instructor) will be conducted at Angul Police Training College during this period.
Rally-date: 8th-to-10th-September-2020
Unmarried male candidates from all the districts of Odisha are eligible to register for this recruitment rally.
CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE DETAILS