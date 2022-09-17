IAF to conduct full dress rehearsal ahead of Suryakiran Airshow in Puri today

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran Aerobatic Team will be performing at Odisha’s Puri on September 18. Before that, the full dress rehearsal will be done today on September 17, from 10.20 AM to 11 AM on the Blue Flag beach. As of now, the weather conditions seem favourable for the show.

Biju Patnaik International Airport Director, Prasanna Pradhan said that the air show in Puri will be conducted either from 10 to 11 a.m. or 4.15 to 5.15 p.m., as per the weather conditions.

The air show will be held on the beach behind the Puri Raj Bhavan on the 18th September, as per the weather conditions.

Seven aircraft of the Air Force will perform the show in the sky. As such a show is being organized for the first time in Puri, the district administration has made preparation for traffic control, parking arrangements to maintain law and order.

The IAF team performed the air show at the Balijatra field of Jali patna village near Kuakhai river on September 16. In the first phase of the show, nine aircrafts flew together. In the second phase, two aircrafts with the speed of 1600 kmph performed the show at a height of 200 to 300 feet. The airforce will perform a show with a HAWK aircraft at a height of 500 feet.

20 platoons of police and over 100 police officers were in charge of the security during the show in Bhubaneswar.

The IAF had earlier performed such an air show in Cuttack in 2016.

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the IAF is one of the nine aircraft display teams across the world. The aim of the aerobatic display is to showcase the professionalism and skill of the Indian Air Force pilots as well as to instill a sense of patriotism in the youth of the country.