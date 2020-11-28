IAF Recruitment Rally 2020: Airmen Start Application Process For Airmen Group X And Y In Air Force

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has started the process of online registration for the recruitment of Airmen under Group X and Y trades. The process of application for the various posts of Airmen has started from November 27.

A recruitment rally will be held on 10 December 2020 in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bhopal and Puducherry for this recruitment examination. The recruitment rally date will be from 10 December to 19 December.

The qualifications of candidates for Group X trade are sought intermediate with Mathematics, Physics and English subject. In the twelfth of the candidates, 50 per cent marks have been scored. At the same time, English should also have 50 per cent marks. In addition, a three-year diploma in engineering (mechanical / electrical /) electronics / automobile / computer science / instrumentation technology / information technology) has been sought.

For details, read the official notification here.

Click here for the Official Website.