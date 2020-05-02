Bhubaneswar: Indian Air Force helicopters will be showering petals as a mark of thanks from the nation to all our COVID warriors on 03 May 2020 at KIMS, front lawn near blood bank between 09:45 am to 10:30 am.

Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters will be showering petals over most of the hospitals engaged in fighting the coronavirus across the country on Sunday morning.

“The helicopters are planned to carry out petal shower on Police War Memorial at 9 a.m. followed by Delhi hospitals involved in providing relief to patients of COVID-19 between 10-10.30 a.m.,” the Air Force said in statement.

In Delhi and the National Capital Region, the list of hospitals includes AIIMS, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB Hospital, Loknayak Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjang Hospital, Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Max Saket, Rohini Hospital, Apollo Indraprastha Hospital and Army Hospital Research and Referral.



There will be fly past over Delhi by a number of IAF aircraft.

“Fighter aircraft formations, comprising of the Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar will be flying over Rajpath, and will orbit over Delhi and will be visible to the residents of Delhi from their roof tops,” the force said.

In addition, C-130 transport aircraft will follow a similar route as the fighters covering the entire Delhi and NCR region.

The aircraft will be flying at an approximate height of 500 meters to 1000 meters keeping safety in mind especially in respect of bird activity.

More than 600 tons of medical supplies and a large number of people have been airlifted including doctors, para-medics and equipment for setting up COVID testing labs.

“IAF personnel will continue to contribute towards fight against Corona. As a gratitude to all the Corona Warriors in India, IAF along with sister services is planning to salute these brave warriors of India in its own unique way,” the IAF said.

(With inputs from IANS)