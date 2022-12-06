‘I will not spare anyone’ warns lady blackmailer Archana Nag

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) took lady blackmailer Archana Nag on a seven-day remand starting from Tuesday.

It is to be noted that the much-hyped Archana was shifted from Jharpada jail to Capital Hospital for a medical examination where she interacted with media persons.

Archana Nag revealed a few things in her short interaction with the media and gave a few explosive opinions.

In her statement she said that she needs sufficient time to explain everything, at least 30 minutes.

She further warned that if she opens her mouth, the entire scenario of the state will change. She further added that, she has exclusive evidence to prove herself.

She further told the media to kindly check the call record of Sraddhanjali, one of her aides in the blackmailing cases.

Meanwhile she added that, she is completely prepared to cooperate with ED in the investigation and that she was waiting for this day.

She warned, “I will not spare anyone.”

It is worth mentioning that, architect Ranjit Behera who constructed the palatial bungalow of lady blackmailer Archana Nag in Bhubaneswar has appeared before the ED today.

Archana Nag was arrested on October 6 by the Commissionerate Police on charges of extortion and honey trapping. On the other hand, her husband Jagabandhu Chand also involved in the case, was arrested on October 22.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) joined the investigation to unearth the truth behind the money laundering case filed against the couple.