I wanted a platform for development of Patkura: Arabinda Mohapatra on Joining BJD

Bhubaneswar: “I eagerly wanted a platform for the development of Patkura”, said Arabinda Mohapatra on joining BJD on Thursday.

Arabinda, the son of Bijoy Mahapatra joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in presence of BJD Supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with thousands of his supporters from Patakura at Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar.

While interacting with the media post the joining session, he said,” I have been working for the people of Patkura since 2019, he further added that “I eagerly wanted a platform for the development of Patkura”. He concluded by saying, “I have the blessings of Naveen Babu, I will take whatever responsibility he bestows upon me”.

He said, “Later I discussed with Patkura resident and discussed with my father, I took this decision on (the basis of) how to take Patkura forward”. Arabinda said, “I would like to thank Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and VK Pandian (for giving me an oppurtunity)”

Arabinda Mohapatra, son of well-known political leader and former minister Bijoy Mahapatra, will join BJD today. As per latest information he has already reached Naveen Nivas. Joining of Arabinda has been seen as ‘Biju Parivar Reunion’.

The joining event will be held at Naveen Nivas when Arabinda will join along with a large number of workers. His supporters from Patakura thronged in front of Naveen Nivas. Also, many BJD leaders from Kendrapara have reached Naveen Nivas.

It is to be noted that earlier Nalini Mohanty’s son Anshuman Mohanty joined BJD.