I Have Helmet, Please Give Me Lift: Man Seen Pleading Bikers In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In an amusing incident, a man with a helmet on his hand was seen asking for a lift to the bikers on a busy road of Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

A man was seen standing on Kalpana Square and pleading with every biker to give him a lift. At a time he was also seen showing the helmet on his hand to the bikers so that they could take him along with them.

When asked about the incident, the man said, “I am obeying the traffic rule of the government. The government has made helmets for the pillion rider too. I had come here with my friend. However, he went for some work. Therefore, I am asking for a lift to return to my house.”

“I have carried this helmet with me so that someone could give me lift,” he added.

Finally, a biker gave him a lift and he returned to his house in the old Bhubaneswar area.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the Odisha government has made helmets mandatory for the pillion riders from January 1.

